Azerbaijani insurance market slightly soars

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani insurance market soared by 0.75% compared to the same period last year and made 194.172 mln AZN in January-April, 2017.

Report informs citing the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

During this period, volume of insurance payments increased by 11.43% and reached 75.319 mln AZN in the first 4 months of 2017.

140.766 million AZN or 72.5% of insurance premiums, 57.752 million AZN or 76.7% of payments accounted for voluntary insurance market.