Azerbaijani banks starting to attract customers

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Number of customers of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan grew by 23 852 or 0.45% in comparison with December 1 to reach total 5 334 084.

Report informs referring to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to report, number of customers decresed by 382 301 (6.7) since beginning of previous year and by 333 303 (5.8%) in comparison with the same period of previous year. Current indicator is close to that in May 2015. Number of customers on June 1, 2015 was 5 348 165, on May 1 - 5 273 663.

As of December 1, individuals make up 98.7% (including 171 080 individual entrepreneurs), legal entities - 1.3% of total 5 264 468 customers.