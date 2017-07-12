Azerbaijani banks complete this year's five months with 178 mln AZN net profit

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ / The assets of the Azerbaijani banking sector had reached 30 101,1 million AZN by July 1, 2017, which is 4,3 % less compared to the start of the year, Report informs referring to the Financial Markets Supervision Authority of the Republic of Azerbaijan (FIMSA).

The credit portfolio of banks has decreased by 9,8 % in the 5 months of 2017. Some 47,8 % or 14 378,6 million AZN of the bank assets were the credits granted to clients.

The total liabilities of banks during 5 months have become 27 342,2 million AZN decreasing by 7,4 %, as well as the deposit portfolio has become 16 651,3 million AZN increasing by 1,5 %. Some 6,820,1 million AZN of this are the deposits of individuals, and some 9 831, 14 million AZN are the deposits of legal entities. Since the start of the year, the population's deposits have reduced by 8,2 %, and the deposits of companies have increased by 9,5 %.

The obligation of banks to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan in January-May has decreased to 683,3 million AZN reducing by 59,7 %.

During reporting period, balance capital of credit organizations has reached 2 758,8 million AZN increasing by 44,5 %.