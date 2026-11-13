Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss promotion of sustainable finance

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The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the World Bank discussed the promotion of sustainable finance, Report informs, referring to the CBA.

In this context, CBA First Deputy Governor Aliyar Mammadyarov met with a World Bank delegation led by Abebe Adugna, Regional Practice Director for Prosperity, Europe and Central Asia, and Roland Pryce, Regional Director for the South Caucasus.

The meeting focused on Azerbaijan's current macroeconomic conditions and economic outlook, efforts to promote sustainable finance and expand access to financing, and the introduction of a risk-based supervisory framework.

The officials also discussed measures to strengthen the financial sector's resilience, the World Bank's potential support for key priority areas, and opportunities to deepen cooperation between the two institutions.