Azerbaijan to study experience of Turkey in agricultural insurance

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ At the beginning of next month, a delegation from Azerbaijan will leave for Turkey in order to study the experience of this country in the field of agricultural insurance. Report informs, it was stated by Yusuf Satoglu, the chief manager of the system of agricultural insurance in Turkey(TARSIM).

According to him, this will be the first meeting of its kind between Azerbaijan and Turkey: "TARSIM over the past 10 years has gained the best experience in the field of agricultural insurance We will share their experiences with the Azerbaijani side. I think that such meetings will be organized more than once during the year."

Notably, on the basis of the draft law on agricultural insurance in Azerbaijan laid a TARSIM model, according to which the "insurance scheme" mechanism is being created. Insurance companies give collected insurance premiums in the "Insurance Fund" in exchange for a commission. In other words, they become agents of the Bureau, controlling "Insurance Fund". Insurance payments are made directly by the bureau.