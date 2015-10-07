Azerbaijan tighten measures against tax evaders

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Measures against tax evaders are made strict in Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to “Vergiler” (Taxes) newspaper, it was stated by Zeynalabdin Mammadzade, Chief of Department for Preliminary Investigation of Tax Crimes of the Ministry of Taxes.

Z. Mammadzadeh said that Main Office for Analysis of Criminal Tax Offences and Organization of Collection of Tax Debts was established in the base of the Office for Organization of Tax Debts Collection of the Ministry of Taxes as a result of structural changes:

“Organization of Main Office is directed to expansion of functions of structural units acting in the proper field as well as strengthening control over formation of tax debts of criminal nature and conducting in-depth analysis in the field of tax offences.

“On the other hand, activity of Special Regime Tax Service Department under the Ministry of Taxes and tax debts collection structures acting under Baku Taxes Department as well as territorial tax authorities have been terminated and Department for Enforced Collection of Tax Debts was established in the composition of Department for Preliminary Investigation of Tax Crimes under the Ministry of Taxes instead of them.

This Office is a structural unit practically engaged in tax debts collection and 14 departments of the Office on each territorial tax authority were formed. These Departments will act in place, however, will be under the Department directly,” said Z.Mammadzadeh.

Department Chief stated that, first of all, increasing efficiency of tax debts collection process is related to strict approach towards the issue of tax debtors.

According to him, adverse results of debt formation for taxpayer should be taken into consideration. “World experience shows that early interventions should be made to the process in order to avoid formation of large amounts of tax debts, because more time from tax formation passes, more difficult becomes its collection. It is possible to avoid increase of debt amounts by informing taxpayers in the initial period through different channels and carrying out preventive measures.