Azerbaijan strengthens social protection of tax officials

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan to double the amount of funds allocated for creation of extra-budgetary fund of the tax authorities.

Report informs referring to the bill on amendments to the Tax Code.

According to the proposed amendment, an off-budget fund of the tax authorities will be formed at the expense of 50% of the financial penalties transmitted to the state budget. The aim of the fund is to strengthen the social protection of employees of tax authorities, strengthen the material-technical base, increase scientific and technological potential in the tax area.Formation of the budget funds and the use of funds will be determined by the relevant executive authorities.

Currently, extra budgetary fund of tax authorities formed by 25% of the financial sanctions to the state budget received from the tax authorities.