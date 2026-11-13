Azerbaijan spends $1.04 billion on 383 projects in liberated areas

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Azerbaijan carried out 383 projects in its liberated territories in January–September 2026, spending 1.7614 billion manats ($1.04 billion).

Report informs, citing the Finance Ministry's nine-month report, that spending on the projects accounted for 50.3% of actual allocations.

Transport accounted for the largest share of spending in Garabagh and East Zangezur, with 801.4 million manats ($471.4 million) spent on 97 projects. Social projects were the most numerous, with 692.5 million manats ($407.4 million) spent on 201 projects.

Spending totaled 24.5 million manats ($14.4 million) on 38 water management and land reclamation projects, 65.9 million manats ($38.8 million) on 11 energy and industry projects, and 94.6 million manats ($55.6 million) on 19 defense and law enforcement projects. The remaining 17 projects accounted for 82.5 million manats ($48.5 million).