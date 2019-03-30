Azerbaijan sees more than threefold decline in net financial liabilities

Azerbaijan’s net financial liabilities made up $1,595.3 million in 2018, down 69.4% or 3.3-fold from 2017, Report informs referring to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The net financial liabilities increased by $2,022.1 million on the account of $952.9 million of net direct investments from abroad, $450.1 million of oil bonus and $619.1 million of other investments, declined by $426.8 million on the account of $422.3 million of portfolio investments and $4.5 million of derivative financial instruments.