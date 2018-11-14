Azerbaijan sees nearly 3% rise in retail trade turnover

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2018, the goods sold in retail trade turnover network of Azerbaijan increased by 2.6% to AZN 29.5 billion, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

According to the SSC, food products, drinks and tobacco constituted AZN 14.8 billion of trade turnover, non-food products made AZN 14.7 billion, relevantly up by 2.1% and 3.2% from the previous year.

Consumers spent 45.8% on food products, 4.3% on drinks and tobacco, 18.4% on weaving products, clothes and shoes, 6.2% on electric goods and furniture, 5.8% on fuel, 1.4% on pharmacological and medical goods, 0.7% on computers, telecommunication equipment and printing products, 17.4% on other non-food products.

Average monthly per capita trade turnover amounted to AZN 300.4, up AZN 12.2% from 2017. A citizen bought AZN 150.6-food products, AZN 149.8-non-food products.