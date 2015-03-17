Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for specific weight of demand deposits revealed

Baku.17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks for specific weight of demand deposits in 2014. Top ten banks for specific weight (%) of demand deposits are listed below:

No Banks Demand deposits (%) 1 PASHA Bank 79,63 2 AFB Bank 79,61 3 YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan 60,29 4 Kredobank 56,07 5 Expressbank 50,97 6 Amrahbank 50,01 7 VTB Azerbaijan 46,24 8 Gunaybank 44,71 9 Bank Technique 37,60 10 AG Bank 32,91

