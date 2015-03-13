 Top

Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for non-interest expenses revealed

Report agency prepared ranking of banks for non-interest expenses in 2014

Baku.13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for non-interest expenses in 2014. Top ten banks for non-interest expenses are below:

NoBanksNon-interest expenses (thousand manats)
1Kapital Bank258 979,00
2Access Bank78 671,20
3Unibank74 735,30
4Bank of Baku74 030,00
5Demirbank54 915,90
6XalqBank40 564,07
7Rabitəbank35 471,28
8MuganBank34 261,13
9Bank Respublika32 490,00
10ZaminBank30 618,23

