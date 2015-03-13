Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for non-interest expenses revealed

Baku.13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for non-interest expenses in 2014. Top ten banks for non-interest expenses are below:

No Banks Non-interest expenses (thousand manats) 1 Kapital Bank 258 979,00 2 Access Bank 78 671,20 3 Unibank 74 735,30 4 Bank of Baku 74 030,00 5 Demirbank 54 915,90 6 XalqBank 40 564,07 7 Rabitəbank 35 471,28 8 MuganBank 34 261,13 9 Bank Respublika 32 490,00 10 ZaminBank 30 618,23

