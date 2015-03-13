Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for non-interest expenses revealed

Baku.13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for non-interest expenses in 2014. Top ten banks for non-interest expenses are below:
|No
|Banks
|Non-interest expenses (thousand manats)
|1
|Kapital Bank
|258 979,00
|2
|Access Bank
|78 671,20
|3
|Unibank
|74 735,30
|4
|Bank of Baku
|74 030,00
|5
|Demirbank
|54 915,90
|6
|XalqBank
|40 564,07
|7
|Rabitəbank
|35 471,28
|8
|MuganBank
|34 261,13
|9
|Bank Respublika
|32 490,00
|10
|ZaminBank
|30 618,23
