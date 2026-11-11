Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Azerbaijan's strategic forex reserves increase by 7.3%

    Finance
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 12:09
    Azerbaijan's strategic forex reserves increase by 7.3%

    Azerbaijan's strategic foreign currency reserves reached $88.55 billion as of November 1, an increase of 7.3% year-on-year, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee.

    At the same time, the volume of the country's foreign currency reserves decreased by $830.3 million in October.

    At the end of 2025, Azerbaijan's strategic foreign currency reserves stood at $85.1 billion.

    State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan Forex reserves
    Azərbaycanın strateji valyuta ehtiyatları 89 milyard dollara yaxındır
    Стратегические валютные резервы Азербайджана достигли около $89 млрд
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