Azerbaijan's strategic forex reserves increase by 7.3%
Finance
- 11 November, 2026
- 12:09
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Azerbaijan's strategic foreign currency reserves reached $88.55 billion as of November 1, an increase of 7.3% year-on-year, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee.
At the same time, the volume of the country's foreign currency reserves decreased by $830.3 million in October.
At the end of 2025, Azerbaijan's strategic foreign currency reserves stood at $85.1 billion.
Azərbaycanın strateji valyuta ehtiyatları 89 milyard dollara yaxındır
Стратегические валютные резервы Азербайджана достигли около $89 млрд
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