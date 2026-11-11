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Azerbaijan's strategic foreign currency reserves reached $88.55 billion as of November 1, an increase of 7.3% year-on-year, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee.

At the same time, the volume of the country's foreign currency reserves decreased by $830.3 million in October.

At the end of 2025, Azerbaijan's strategic foreign currency reserves stood at $85.1 billion.