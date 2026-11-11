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Azerbaijan's state budget revenues totalled AZN 33.57 billion ($19.75 billion) in January-October 2026, while expenditures amounted to AZN 28.76 billion ($16.92 billion).

According to Report, citing the State Statistics Committee, revenues increased by 2.1% and expenditures by 3.8% compared to the same period last year.

As a result, the state budget surplus reached AZN 4.81 billion ($2.83 billion), up 21.3% year-on-year.