Ilham Aliyev COP31
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    Azerbaijan's state budget surplus reaches AZN 4.8 billion in first 10 months of 2026

    Finance
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 11:39
    Azerbaijan's state budget surplus reaches AZN 4.8 billion in first 10 months of 2026

    Azerbaijan's state budget revenues totalled AZN 33.57 billion ($19.75 billion) in January-October 2026, while expenditures amounted to AZN 28.76 billion ($16.92 billion).

    According to Report, citing the State Statistics Committee, revenues increased by 2.1% and expenditures by 3.8% compared to the same period last year.

    As a result, the state budget surplus reached AZN 4.81 billion ($2.83 billion), up 21.3% year-on-year.

    State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan budget surplus
    Azərbaycanın dövlət büdcəsinin profisiti 5 milyard manata yaxınlaşıb
    Профицит госбюджета Азербайджана за 10 мес. 2026г составил 4,8 млрд манатов
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