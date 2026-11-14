Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to reach $4.1B in 2026

    Finance
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 12:07
    Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to reach $4.1B in 2026

    Azerbaijan's non-oil and non-gas exports, excluding non-monetary gold, are projected to reach $4.1 billion by the end of 2026.

    According to Report, citing the country's 2027 budget documents, the forecast represents a significant increase from $3.6 billion recorded in 2025.

    As a result, non-oil and non-gas exports are expected to grow by 13.9% in 2026.

    Under the projections, Azerbaijan's non-oil and non-gas exports will increase further to $4.5 billion in 2027.

    In January-October 2026, Azerbaijan"s non-oil and non-gas exports amounted to $3.6 billion, up 20.8% compared to the same period a year earlier.

    Azerbaijan's non-oil exports
    Azərbaycanın qeyri-neft-qaz ixracı bu il 4,1 milyard dollar, gələn il isə 4,5 milyard dollar təşkil edəcək
    Ненефтегазовый экспорт Азербайджана в 2026г составит $4,1 млрд, в 2027г - $4,5 млрд
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