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Azerbaijan's non-oil and non-gas exports, excluding non-monetary gold, are projected to reach $4.1 billion by the end of 2026.

According to Report, citing the country's 2027 budget documents, the forecast represents a significant increase from $3.6 billion recorded in 2025.

As a result, non-oil and non-gas exports are expected to grow by 13.9% in 2026.

Under the projections, Azerbaijan's non-oil and non-gas exports will increase further to $4.5 billion in 2027.

In January-October 2026, Azerbaijan"s non-oil and non-gas exports amounted to $3.6 billion, up 20.8% compared to the same period a year earlier.