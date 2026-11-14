As of October 1, Azerbaijan's net financial assets amounted to 109.88 billion manats (approximately $64.6 billion).

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts opinion on the draft law on the State Budget for 2027, the figure reflects the difference between the country"s 133.777 billion manats (approximately $78.7 billion) in financial assets and 23.896 billion manats (approximately $14.05 billion) in financial liabilities.

Of the total financial assets, nearly 125.865 billion manats (approximately $74.04 billion) belong to the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), while 7.894 billion manats (approximately $4.64 billion) represent the balance of the Treasury Single Account, and 17.8 million manats (approximately $10.5 million) relate to current-year obligations of state-owned enterprises to the budget.

The Accounts Chamber noted that the increase in SOFAZ assets over the past year was the main factor behind the growth in Azerbaijan"s net financial assets.

According to the report, SOFAZ assets increased due to higher gold prices in the fourth quarter of 2025, a significant rise in crude oil prices starting in March 2026, strong returns from the fund"s benchmark equity index, and lower transfers to the state budget. It also noted that the calculation of this component is not always based on the cash accounting method.

The budget package also proposes amendments to the Law on the Budget System, including the removal of the phrase "funds of the Treasury Single Account transferred for management" from the list of components used to calculate net financial assets.