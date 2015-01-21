Azerbaijan's GDP increased by3% in 2014

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, the GDP grew by 2.8% and reached 59.0 billion manats compared with 2013. Report was told in the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, 41.5% of GDP was formed by industry, 10.7% - the construction sector, 5.3% - agriculture, 4.5% - transport sector, 9.9% - trade and services, 1.8 % - communication services, 17.0% - social and other services.

GDP per capita amounted to 6264.1 manats (7985.9 US dollars).

GDP in non-oil sector grew by 7.0%, while in the oil sector decreased by 2.9%.