    Azerbaijan's GDP increased by3% in 2014

    GDP per capita amounted to 6264.1 manats (7985.9 US dollars)

    Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, the GDP grew by 2.8% and reached 59.0 billion manats compared with 2013. Report was told in the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

    According to the information, 41.5% of GDP was formed by industry, 10.7% - the construction sector, 5.3% - agriculture, 4.5% - transport sector, 9.9% - trade and services, 1.8 % - communication services, 17.0% - social and other services.

    GDP per capita amounted to 6264.1 manats (7985.9 US dollars).

    GDP in non-oil sector grew by 7.0%, while in the oil sector decreased by 2.9%.

