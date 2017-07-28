Azerbaijan's external state debt increases

© Report

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ The current state debt of Azerbaijan has risen by 2,8% and reached $ 7,1 billion as of July 1, 2017; the external state debt has also increased by 2,8% and reached 1 232,1 AZN (approximately $ 725).

Report informs referring to the statements submitted by organizations-debtors to the Chamber of Accounts.

As of July 1, credit agreements in the amount of $ 11,2 billion had been signed with commercial bank organizations and other credit organizations. It is 285,4 mln. USD or 2,6% more compared to the start of the year.

According to the statements presented by organizations-debtors, Azerbaijan's foreign state debt increased by $ 193,5 mln or 2,8% in the first 6 months of 2017 and reached $ 7,1 billion on the credits used on the basis of the above-mentioned credit agreements.

Some 7,6% has fallen on the share of the Special Drawing Rights (SDR), 75,4% USD, 13% Euro, 2,5% Japanese Yen, and 1,5% has fallen on the share of other currencies.

Some 57,9% of the external state debt must be returned to creditors during the period of about 10 years after the reporting period, 38% during 10-20 years and 4,1% during more than 20 years.

Notably, in January-June of 2017, the internal state debt reduced by 431,4 mln. AZN or 35,1% and fell to 798,7 mln. AZN.