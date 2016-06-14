Azerbaijan's foreign public debt announced

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ External state debt of Azerbaijan amounted to 7 448.7 million US dollars as of April 1, 2016 (11 486,6 mln. AZN). The ratio of external debt to GDP ratio is 21%.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Finance, debt structure includes direct obligations of the state and contingent liabilities on borrowed loans under the state guarantees.

Thus, 82.3% of public debt raised from the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Japan International Cooperation Agency and other international financial institutions funding for various projects in the country.

17.7% of the funds raised through the placement of securities in the international financial markets.