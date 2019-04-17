​Azerbaijan’s economy grows by 3%

Azerbaijan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 3% to AZN 18,111,700,000 in January-March 2019.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that 46% of the GDP was formed in industry, 10.2% in trade, maintenance of vehicles, 5.5% in construction, 6.6% in transport and warehousing, 2.8% in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 2.6% in tourist accommodation and catering, 1.7% in information and communication services, 16.4% in other fields. Net taxes on products and import made up 8.2% of the GDP.

Per capita GDP is AZN 1,835.1.