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Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 1.7% in January–October 2026, according to the State Statistics Committee, cited by Report.

Nominal GDP for the 10-month period amounted to AZN 115.93 billion (approximately $68.2 billion).

During the reporting period, the non-oil and gas sector grew by 2.9%, while the oil and gas sector contracted by 0.9%.

The Economy Ministry forecasts Azerbaijan's GDP growth at 1.7% for 2026.

Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 1.4% in 2025.