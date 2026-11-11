Azerbaijan's economy grows by 1.7% in first 10 months of 2026
Finance
- 11 November, 2026
- 11:17
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Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 1.7% in January–October 2026, according to the State Statistics Committee, cited by Report.
Nominal GDP for the 10-month period amounted to AZN 115.93 billion (approximately $68.2 billion).
During the reporting period, the non-oil and gas sector grew by 2.9%, while the oil and gas sector contracted by 0.9%.
The Economy Ministry forecasts Azerbaijan's GDP growth at 1.7% for 2026.
Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 1.4% in 2025.
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