Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Azerbaijan's economy grows by 1.7% in first 10 months of 2026

    Finance
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 11:17
    Azerbaijan's economy grows by 1.7% in first 10 months of 2026

    Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 1.7% in January–October 2026, according to the State Statistics Committee, cited by Report.

    Nominal GDP for the 10-month period amounted to AZN 115.93 billion (approximately $68.2 billion).

    During the reporting period, the non-oil and gas sector grew by 2.9%, while the oil and gas sector contracted by 0.9%.

    The Economy Ministry forecasts Azerbaijan's GDP growth at 1.7% for 2026.

    Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 1.4% in 2025.

    Economic growth GDP growth economy of Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatı 2 %-ə yaxın böyüyüb
    Экономика Азербайджана за 10 мес. выросла на 1,7%
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