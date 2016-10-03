Compulsory auto insurance market up by 2% in September

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ In September of this year, information system of the Bureau of Compulsory Insurance (BCI) has registered 69 710 contracts on compulsory insurance of civil liability of car owners. According to the information, 10 625 contracts signed on the vehicles registered abroad and imported to Azerbaijan for transit purposes.

Report informs referring to the BCI. During the period, amount of insurance payments under standard and border insurance contracts made 5.7 mln. AZN.

The number of insurance contracts increased by 3% compared to September 2015, and amounts of premiums - by 2.0%. In the reporting period, the average premium on the compulsory insurance of civil liability of car owners grew by 2.7% compared with August current year and amounted to 81.4 AZN.