Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Azerbaijan's average annual inflation stands at 5.6% in first 10 months

    Finance
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 11:21
    Azerbaijan's average annual inflation stands at 5.6% in first 10 months

    Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan amounted to 5.6% in the first 10 months of 2026, according to the State Statistics Committee, cited by Report.

    The Azerbaijani Economy Ministry forecasts average annual inflation of 5.7% for 2026.

    Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan stood at 5.6% in 2025.

    Average annual inflation rate State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanda 10 ayda orta illik inflyasiya 5,6 % olub
    В Азербайджане среднегодовая инфляция составила 5,6% за 10 месяцев
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    44 filmi

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