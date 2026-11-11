Azerbaijan's average annual inflation stands at 5.6% in first 10 months
Finance
- 11 November, 2026
- 11:21
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Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan amounted to 5.6% in the first 10 months of 2026, according to the State Statistics Committee, cited by Report.
The Azerbaijani Economy Ministry forecasts average annual inflation of 5.7% for 2026.
Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan stood at 5.6% in 2025.
Azərbaycanda 10 ayda orta illik inflyasiya 5,6 % olub
В Азербайджане среднегодовая инфляция составила 5,6% за 10 месяцев
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