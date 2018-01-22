Azerbaijan ranks 3rd among emerging economies on Inclusive Development Index

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The rating of world's inclusive advanced economies has been disclosed as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Report informs referring to foreign media, different ratings were prepared for emerging and advanced economies.

Norway remains the world's most inclusive advanced economy with 6.08 points followed by Iceland (6.07 points), Luxemburg (6.05 points). Switzerland ranks the fourth (6.05 points), Denmark ranks the fifth place (5.81 points), Sweden takes sixth place (5.76 points), Netherlands is in the seventh place (5.61 points), Ireland in eighth place (5.44 points), Australia takes ninth place (5.36 points), Austria in the tenth place (5.35 points).

Lithuania tops the list of emerging economies with 4.86 points and followed by Hungary with 4.74 points. Azerbaijan ranked the third (4.69 points), Latvia fourth (4.67 points), Poland fifth - (4.61 points), Panama sixth (4.54 points), Croatia seventh (4.48 points), Uruguay eighth (4.46 points), Chile ninth (4.44 points), and Romania tenth place (4.43 points).