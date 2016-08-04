Azerbaijan ranked third among CIS countries for capital export

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the results of 2015 after Russia and Kazakhstan Azerbaijan with 2,1 bln USD took 3rd place in export of capital among the countries of the former Soviet Union.

Report informs, Kommersant writes referring to Eurasian Development Bank's (EDB) Centre for Integration Studies.

According to the study, the main countries received investment from Azerbaijan are Georgia (88%) and Ukraine (8.4%). Transport infrastructure was the main investment sphere in Georgia.

Russia ranked first among CIS countries for export of capital in 2015 with 33.52 bln USD, Kazakhstan is second with 4,9 bln USD.

The volume of mutual direct investments between Georgia and CIS countries decreased by 2,2 bln USD or 4,9% amounting to 42,3 bln USD. This figure in contrast to investment figures of Central Bank of Russia for investments reflects flow of capital from offshore accounts. According to the Center for Integration Studies peak volume of mutual direct investments was 57.2 bln USD in 2012. Russia's share of total investments in 2012 declined from 82.6% in 2012 to 80% in 2015.

Belarus is in first place with 8.3 bln USD in Russia's capital investment, Kazakhstan - second with 7,1 bln USD.

Russia made 3 bln USD investment to Russia in 2015 and 0.8 bln USD to Kyrgyzstan.

Russian investments in Ukraine decreased by 49% in 2014 and from 2015 annually 5,4% amounting to 8.2 bln USD.

Fuel and energy sector took first place among the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union with 42,6%, while nonferrous industry took second place with 12%, followed by transport sector 8.8% and agro-industrial sector 6.5%.