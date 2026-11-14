Azerbaijan plans nearly 130M manats in subsidies for private enterprises
Finance
- 14 November, 2026
- 13:56
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Subsidies totaling 129.6 million manats (just over $76.2 million) are projected to be allocated to non-state enterprises in Azerbaijan in 2027.
According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts opinion on the draft law on the State Budget for 2027, the amount represents an increase of 52.2 million manats (approximately $30.7 million), or 67.5%, compared to the current year.
The increase is primarily attributed to a planned 64.4 million-manat (approximately $37.9 million) rise in subsidies allocated to non-state enterprises under expenditures related to public transport reforms.
Azərbaycanda gələn il qeyri-dövlət müəssisələri büdcədən 130 milyon manata yaxın subsidiya alacaq
В Азербайджане субсидии негосударственным предприятиям в 2027г вырастут на 67,5%
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