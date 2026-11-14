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Subsidies totaling 129.6 million manats (just over $76.2 million) are projected to be allocated to non-state enterprises in Azerbaijan in 2027.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts opinion on the draft law on the State Budget for 2027, the amount represents an increase of 52.2 million manats (approximately $30.7 million), or 67.5%, compared to the current year.

The increase is primarily attributed to a planned 64.4 million-manat (approximately $37.9 million) rise in subsidies allocated to non-state enterprises under expenditures related to public transport reforms.