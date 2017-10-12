Azerbaijan invests over 11 bln AZN in fixed assets this year

© Report

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ In order to develop economic and social spheres in Azerbaijan, in January-September, 4,623 bln AZN (41,7%) from total of 11,090.8 mln AZN spent in non-oil sector, and volume of investments in this sector increased by 13.8% compared to same period last year.

Report informs, State Statistical Committee (SSC) has said.

73.1% of total investments was spent on the construction and installation works,77.7% of the used funds spent on construction of production facilities, 16.0% on construction of service items, and 6.3% on housing construction with total area of 1263.0 thousand sq.m. Funds allocated from domestic sources to fixed capital accounted for 40.5% of total capital.

Total value of capital investments in fixed capital was 67.5%, budget funds 12.7%, personal funds 5.5%, extra-budgetary funds 1.4%, other funds 0,7%.