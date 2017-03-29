Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Industry Insurance" OJSC reshuffles.

Report informs, Kamran Babayev has become new Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Industry Insurance OJSC.

He succeeded Ugur Çağlar in this post. At the same time, it is expected that the former chairman will stay in the company's Board of Directors.

Notably, Azerbaijan Industry Insurance was established in 2008 and is the legal successor of Cİ Sigorta, which started its activity in the insurance market in 1996. The authorized capital of the company is 11 million AZN. The company's shares are owned by "Anadolu Investment Company" (75%) and "Azerbaijan Industry Bank" (ASB) (25%).