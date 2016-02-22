'Azerbaijan Industry Bank' increases delay interest on credit cards

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azərbaycan Sənaye Bankı' (Azerbaijan Industry Bank) OJSC has reviewed its tariff policy.

The bank has made changes to interests and commissions on credit cards.

Report informs referring to the bank, interest on credit card raised from 2% to 2,25% per month, monthly default interest from 3% to 4% per month.

Date of last payment is date of extract from account + 10 days, minimum payment amount is 25%. Notably, date of extract from account is 10th or 30th day of each month.