 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan Government Bonds Index rose

    Price volume of AGBI (Azerbaijan Government Bonds Index) for treasury bills of the Ministry of Finance increased by 0,03%

    Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Price volume of AGBI (Azerbaijan Government Bonds Index) for treasury bills of the Ministry of Finance increased by 0,03% and amounted to 2 759,99 on November, 17.

    Azerbaijan Central Bank Debts Index for short-time notes is 99,95. Index of short-time bonds is 99,95.

    AMFBI (Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund Bonds Index) index rose by 0,02% and amounted to 873,00. Index of short-time bonds is 109,13.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi