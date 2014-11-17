Azerbaijan Government Bonds Index rose

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Price volume of AGBI (Azerbaijan Government Bonds Index) for treasury bills of the Ministry of Finance increased by 0,03% and amounted to 2 759,99 on November, 17.

Azerbaijan Central Bank Debts Index for short-time notes is 99,95. Index of short-time bonds is 99,95.

AMFBI (Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund Bonds Index) index rose by 0,02% and amounted to 873,00. Index of short-time bonds is 109,13.