Azerbaijan Government Bonds Index rose

Azerbaijan Central Bank Debts Index for short-time notes is 99,95. Index of short-time bonds is 99,95.
AMFBI (Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund Bonds Index) index rose by 0,02% and amounted to 873,00. Index of short-time bonds is 109,13.
