Azerbaijan Government Bonds Index rose

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Price of AGBI (Azerbaijan Government Bonds Index) for treasury bills of the Ministry of Finance rose by 0,03% and amounted to 2 661,93 as of November, 24. Azerbaijan Central Bank Debts Index for short-time notes is 95,07. As of November, 24, price volume of treasury notes increased by 0,03% and amounted to 131 861 881 manats.
https://report.az/storage/news/2863b2e4dc04eaf852476697ce481945/21721084-f1a6-4897-8539-75ff6a818cc5_292.jpg
According to calculations of Report agency, Azerbaijan Central Bank Notes Index (ACBNI) rose and amounted to 199,94 as of November, 24. Index for short-time notes is 99,97. Price volume of treasury notes rose by 0,01% and made 9 996 923 manats.
AMFBI (Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund Bonds Index) index rose by 0,2% and amounted to 873,47. Short times treasury bonds made 109,18.
Economic DepartmentNews Author