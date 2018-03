Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ AGBI (Azerbaijan Government Bonds Index) for treasury bills of the Ministry of Finance increased by 0,01% and amounted to 2 758, 85 on November 13.

Azerbaijan Central Bank Debts Index for short-time notes is 95,13.

Price of treasury bills went up by 0,1% and amounted to 133 730 971 manats.

As calculated by Report, AMFBI (Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund Bonds Index increased by 0,01% and amounted to 872,73.

Index of short-time bonds is 109,09.