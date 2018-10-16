 Top
    Azerbaijan gets 8% growth in currency reserves

    Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ As of October 1, 2018, Azerbaijan’s total currency reserves stood at $44,522,200,000, Report informs.

    The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) accounted for Of this, 87.57% or $38,987,700,000 of this amount and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan  (CBA) for 12.43% or $5,534,500,000.

    In the third quarter of 2018, the currency reserves rose by $973.4 million or 2.24%, with SOFAZ currency reserves grew by $951.6 million or 2.5% and CBA currency reserves by $21.8 million or 0.4%.

    Azerbaijan’s currency reserves increased by $3,334.7 million or 8.1% year-on-year, including SOFAZ currency reserves by $2,967,700,000 or 8.24%, CBA currency reserves by $367 million or 7.1%.

    SOFAZ currency reserves
    (mln. USD)    		 CBA currency reserves
    (mln. USD)    		 Total currency reserves
    (mln. USD)
    01.10.2018 38 987,7 5,534.5 44,522.2
    01.07.2018 38 036,1 5,512.7 43,548.8
    01.04.2018 37 631,7 5,508.0 43,139.7
    01.01.2018 35 806,5 5,334.6 41,141.1
    01.10.2017 36 020,0 5,167.5 41,187.5
