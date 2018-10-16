Azerbaijan gets 8% growth in currency reserves

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ As of October 1, 2018, Azerbaijan’s total currency reserves stood at $44,522,200,000, Report informs.

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) accounted for Of this, 87.57% or $38,987,700,000 of this amount and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) for 12.43% or $5,534,500,000.

In the third quarter of 2018, the currency reserves rose by $973.4 million or 2.24%, with SOFAZ currency reserves grew by $951.6 million or 2.5% and CBA currency reserves by $21.8 million or 0.4%.

Azerbaijan’s currency reserves increased by $3,334.7 million or 8.1% year-on-year, including SOFAZ currency reserves by $2,967,700,000 or 8.24%, CBA currency reserves by $367 million or 7.1%.