    Azerbaijan discounts interest rate again

    Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Board of Directors of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has taken a decision to discount interest rate from 13% to 11% and to keep at the level of +/- 3% the cap and floor of the interest rate collar.

    Report informs, the CBA governor Elman Rustamov said at today's press-conference.

    Notably, the Board of Directors of the CBA has taken a decision on February 12 to discount interest rate from 15% to 13% and to reduce from 18% to 16% the cap and from 10% to 8% the floor of interest rate collar.

    Parameters of the interest rate collar will be discussed once again on June 14.

