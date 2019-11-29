​Azerbaijan-based banks see growth in external liabilities

As of November 1, 2019, the external liabilities of the Azerbaijan-based banks amounted to AZN 1,607,200,000, up 8.6% from the previous month, down 12.1% from early 2019 and 16.8% from a year earlier, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
https://report.az/storage/news/139a355351349e82e6593951ebd56eb2/4c7c0611-d5f3-42e0-9daa-378bdd22524a_292.jpg
Kənan SadıqovNews Author