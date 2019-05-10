Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for non- interest expenditures (01.04.2019) - TOP-5

Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for non-interest expenditures as of April 1, 2019. In the table below, top five banks are ranked for non-interest expenditures:
|№
|Banks
|Non-interest expenditures (thousand AZN)
|1
|Capital Bank
|46,335
|2
|IBAR
|29,481
|3
|PASHA Bank
|15,825
|4
|Access Bank
|15,241
|5
|Unibank
|14,996
Namiq HüseynovNews Author