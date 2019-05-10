Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for non- interest expenditures (01.04.2019) - TOP-5

Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for non-interest expenditures as of April 1, 2019. In the table below, top five banks are ranked for non-interest expenditures:

№ Banks Non-interest expenditures (thousand AZN) 1 Capital Bank 46,335 2 IBAR 29,481 3 PASHA Bank 15,825 4 Access Bank 15,241 5 Unibank 14,996

* To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.