Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for liabilities growth rate as of April 1, 2019. In the table below, top five banks are ranked for liabilities growth rate:

№ Banks Liabilities growth rate 1 Bank Respublika 48.8% 2 Nakhchivan Bank 48.5% 3 Premium Bank 42.2% 4 NBC Bank 40.6% 5 Unibank 31.3%

