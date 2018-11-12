 Top
    Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for authorized capital growth rate (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for authorized capital growth rate as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for authorized capital growth rate:

    Banks Annual growth,%
    1 VTB Azerbaijan 521.50
    2 Nikoil Bank 60.434
    3 Bank Respublika 27.85
    4 Bank BTB 27.79
    5 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 18.31
    6 Rabitabank 14.46
    7 Muganbank 13.33
    8 Kapital Bank 10.76
    9 Unibank 5.01
    10 AG Bank 1.17

