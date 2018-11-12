Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for authorized capital growth rate (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

https://report.az/storage/news/22ab7cbac96fee3d133af4aa676a6115/a17f4959-bc25-4533-82a2-c493a071c500_292.jpg
Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for authorized capital growth rate as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for authorized capital growth rate:
|№
|Banks
|Annual growth,%
|1
|VTB Azerbaijan
|521.50
|2
|Nikoil Bank
|60.434
|3
|Bank Respublika
|27.85
|4
|Bank BTB
|27.79
|5
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|18.31
|6
|Rabitabank
|14.46
|7
|Muganbank
|13.33
|8
|Kapital Bank
|10.76
|9
|Unibank
|5.01
|10
|AG Bank
|1.17
