Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for authorized capital growth rate (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for authorized capital growth rate as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for authorized capital growth rate:

№ Banks Annual growth,% 1 VTB Azerbaijan 521.50 2 Nikoil Bank 60.434 3 Bank Respublika 27.85 4 Bank BTB 27.79 5 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 18.31 6 Rabitabank 14.46 7 Muganbank 13.33 8 Kapital Bank 10.76 9 Unibank 5.01 10 AG Bank 1.17

