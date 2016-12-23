Azer Turk bank now makes faster money transfers

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azer Turk Bank operating on the basis of modern banking technologies creates an opportunity to realize desire of customers to make money transfers within the country and abroad in a short time.

Report was informed in the banks, clients can address to bank and without opening an account they can make money transfer to any region of Azerbaijan and to more than 200 countries of the world on profitable terms in only several minutes. Azer Turk Bank makes urgent money transfers via such money transfer systems as Western Union, Contact, UPT and Monex.

In the Bank it's also possible to perform transfer from the account to the account by means of the SWIFT system. Azer Turk Bank cooperates in this sphere with such renowned banks of the world as Citibank, Commerzbank, Raiffeisen Bank which guarantees security, convenience and speed of operations on money transfers.

To use services of transfers from one account to account, as well as urgent money transfers without opening an account, clients can visit any of the offices of servicing of Azer Turk Bank.

Azer Turk Bank OJSC, which has identified financial support to the real sector of the economy as its main mission, serves its customers through 11 customer offices.