Azer-Turk Bank ends Q3 on profit

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ As of September 30, 2018, Azer-Turk Bank’s assets stood at AZN 316.8 million, up nearly 10% from the previous year, Report informs.

Bank says the loan portfolio rose by 40% to AZN 163.4 million, incomes surged by 20% to AZN 20.4 million. The bank ended the third quarter of 2018 on net profit of AZN 119,900.

Regulatory capital amounted to AZN 52.4 million, adequacy ratio of the regulatory capital makes up 26.2%, which is three times higher than the norm.

Deposit portfolio stood at AZN 144 million, of which AZN 55.1 million were personal savings.

The number of customers more than doubled to 42,086.

Azer-Turk Bank has been in operation since 1995 and 75% of its shares was owned by the state.