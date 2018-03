Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) predicted the average rate of US-dollar in 2018 at 1.72 AZN.

Report informs citing the CBA.

Notably, maximum rate of US-dollar in 2017 was recorded on February 1 (1.9200 AZN) and minimum rate was on December 6 (1.7000 AZN/USD).