Average monthly nominal wage in Azerbaijan increases by 7.8%
Finance
- 11 November, 2026
- 11:52
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The average monthly nominal wage of hired workers in Azerbaijan in January–September grew by 7.8% compared to the same period last year, reaching 1,173 manats ($690), Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee.
A higher level of average salary was recorded in the mining industry, financial and insurance activities, information and communication sectors, professional, scientific and technical activities, as well as transportation and storage.
Azərbaycanda orta aylıq əməkhaqqı 8 %-ə yaxın artıb
Средняя зарплата в Азербайджане достигла 1 173 манатов
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