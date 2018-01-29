 Top
    Atabank OJSC’s net profit soars 7%

    Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Total assets of Atabank OJSC amounted to 625.861 million AZN as of January 1, 2018.

    Report informs referring to the Bank’s report, it is 32.45% more than in January 2017.

    415,423 million AZN of Atabank's assets accounted for net loans given to customers. The Bank's loan portfolio grew by 8.9% in 2017.

    In reporting period, Atabank’s total liabilities increased by 16,15% to 479,387 million AZN and deposit portfolio up by 22.2% to 329,409 million AZN.

    Total capital of Atabank up by 2.45-fold to 146.474 million AZN for a year. The authorized capital increased by 2.4-fold to 120.02 million AZN.

    The bank has completed 2017 with 362,000 AZN net profit. It is 6.5% more than in 2016.

    The bank was established in 1993. Its main shareholder is Synergy Group LLC.

