Assets of 'Azərişıq' OJSC soar by 17%

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Total assets of "Azərişıq" OJSC made 2 374,02 mln AZN as of January 1, 2017.

Report informs citing the company's financial statement, this is more by 17.1% than in January 1, 2016.

Last year, total liabilities of "Azərişıq" increased by 51.3% to 996.302 million AZN, while total capital increased by 0.6% to 1 377.718 AZN. as well as authorized capital by 32.9% to 885.634 mln AZN.

Last year, "Azərişıq" OJSC has paid more 2.5-fold - 25.264 mln AZN profit tax compared to the previous year and ended 2016 with net loss of 25.636 mln AZN, which is less by 18.1% less than in 2015.