 Top
    Close photo mode

    Assets of 'Azərişıq' OJSC soar by 17%

    Loss of joint stock company decreased by 18%

    Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Total assets of "Azərişıq" OJSC made 2 374,02 mln AZN as of January 1, 2017.

    Report informs citing the company's financial statement, this is more by 17.1% than in January 1, 2016.

    Last year, total liabilities of "Azərişıq" increased by 51.3% to 996.302 million AZN, while total capital increased by 0.6% to 1 377.718 AZN. as well as authorized capital by 32.9% to 885.634 mln AZN.

    Last year, "Azərişıq" OJSC has paid more 2.5-fold - 25.264 mln AZN profit tax compared to the previous year and ended 2016 with net loss of 25.636 mln AZN, which is less by 18.1% less than in 2015.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi