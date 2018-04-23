"Aqrolizinq" OJSC soars authorized capital by 29%

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Shareholders of the "Aqrolizinq" OJSC at the Ministry of Agriculture will hold a general meeting on June 4.

Report informs referring to the "Aqrolizinq" OJSC, the meeting will take place at Uzeyir Hajibeyov Street 40 (Government House), Sabail district of Baku city.

During the meeting,authorized capital of the company will be raised by 160 mln AZN (by 28.5%) up to 721 627 540 AZN.

For this purpose, Agrolizing will increase the number of shares with nominal value of 2 AZN in circulation from 280,813,770 to 360,813,770.