Appointed a new chairman of Azer-Turk Bank

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today passed an extraordinary meeting of shareholders of OJSC Azer-Turk Bank. Report informs, at the meeting was made a new appointment to the post of Chairman of Azer-TurkBank. So, to this post was appointed Farhad Adygezyalov, which is a deputy chairman of the board since September 2, 2014.

According to information, from July 22, 2015, V.Adygezyalov became an Acting Chairman of Azer-Turk Bank.

In addition, the appointment of new personnel in the local units of the bank was made. As director of the new branch "Yasamal" was appointed Adil Firudin oglu Gozalov, director of the branch "Ganja" was appointed Anar Ismail oglu Huseynov, the duties of Director of the Central branch of the bank temporarily assigned to Deputy director Alemshah Turab oglu Babayev.

Azer-Turk Bank has been operating since 1995. 75% of the shares of the bank owned by the state, and holder of shares is the State Property Committee. At the same time, according to the presidential decree of August 7, 2009 in the management of banks, in the authorized capital of which are available the state-owned shares, participated on behalf of the State Ministry of Finance.