Expires application deadline for compensations payment to depositors of 4 liquidated banks

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) has appealed to the depositors of the four banks liquidated by itself.

Report informs, it was noted in the appeal that an insurance event occurred in “Dekabank,” “Kredobank”, “Parabvank” and “Zaminbank” OJSCs on July 25, 2016. In accordance with the “On Insuring Depositors” law, the Fund accepts applications of depositors within a year since the first day the compensation payment notification is published.

The last day for applications regarding the payment of compensations to the depositors of the listed banks is 1 August 2017. In regard to this, depositors, who are willing to appeal for compensations, are kindly asked to apply to the Fund today.

In case the listed documents are not presented, depositors will not be able to receive their compensations due to the expiry of the deadline.