​Annual inflation makes up 2.6% in Azerbaijan

The prices of consumption goods and services rose by 2.6% in January-August 2019, with food products, drinks and tobacco products accounting for a 3.3% growth, non-food products for 1.3% growth and paid services for 2.7% growth, Report informs.

According to the State Statistical Committee, compared to July, consumption goods and services went down 0.3% with non-food products accounting for a 0.8% decrease, paid services for 0.1% and food products, drinks and tobacco products remained unchanged.